Defense rests in Rittenhouse trial, first ‘Rust’ lawsuit filed

(NewsNation Now) — Tonight on Dan Abrams Live, we take a look at how the media is covering the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The now 18-year-old is accused of shooting three people, two fatally, in Wisconsin during the 2020 unrest after the killing of George Floyd. On Thursday, the defense rested its case. Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, and Robert Patillo, a civil rights attorney and radio host, weigh in.

Attorney Gary Dordick joins the show to discuss his client’s lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and other people associated with the movie “Rust.”

Chivona Newsome, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, joins the show to talk about the mayor-elect’s promise to beef up policing.

On tonight’s police body camera segment, the show looks at what happened when a suspect, who refuses to leave a home, fires at officers. Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the video.

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c on NewsNation.