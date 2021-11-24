Fake vax cards, Arbery verdict, and has money lost its influence in elections?

(NewsNation Now) — Some Americans are thankful for their fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. Brian Linder, an emerging threats expert for Check Point Research, discusses his work on analyzing the trend of people using fake cards.

The three men accused in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were all found guilty of murder. Former Georgia judge Glenda Hatchett and former U.S. attorney Michael J. Moore react to the jury’s decision.

Wednesday’s Mediaite moments zero in on a show that is using the term “breaking news” a bit loosely.

Next, Brendan Steinhauser of Steinhauser Strategies weighs in on how realistic the chances are of Matthew McConaughey becoming a successful politician (he’s rumored to be considering a run for governor in Texas).

Do campaign funds still decide elections? University of Rochester professor David Primo breaks down the latest trends.

Finally, in Wednesday’s bodycam segment, Dan and Sean “Sticks” Larkin review bodycam video of a chase in Washington, D.C.