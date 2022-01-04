Five teen girls rescued from sex traffickers, Andrew Cuomo off the hook criminally and violent dognappings

(NewsNation Now) — Five missing and endangered teenage girls were rescued from sex trafficking rings and 30 people were arrested during a monthslong operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies across Louisiana. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto’s agency was heavily involved in the operation. He joins the show to talk about the rescues and arrests.

The Albany County District Attorney announced Tuesday that he is not pursuing a criminal prosecution against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for forcible touching. Dennis Vacco, the former Republican attorney general of New York state, weighs in.

In tonight’s Mediaite Moment — a popular Fox News host is getting slammed for being honest.

Hilary Fordwich, an expert observer of the British royal family, joins the show to discuss Prince Andrew’s court hearing Tuesday and what it means for the monarchy moving forward.

Brandi Hunter Munden, the VP of communications with the American Kennel Club, discusses violent dognappings happening across the country.

In tonight’s On Scene, we look at what happened when a handcuffed suspect made a run for it. Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the video.