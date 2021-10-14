Has the ‘defund the police’ movement run out of steam? Alex Murdaugh’s latest charges and Trump asserting his place in the GOP

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are locked in a tight battle in the Virginia governor’s race. Former President Donald Trump has become a big focus in the campaign, with McAuliffe trying to make this an election about the former president, and the former president speaking at a ‘Take Back Virginia’ rally for Youngkin with less than three weeks to go in the race. Dave Weigel, national political correspondent for the Washington Post, weighs in.

What does it really mean to “defund the police”? Center for Justice Research director Dr. Howard Henderson joins the show to discuss the movement and gives his opinion on whether or not the slogan has lost its steam.

Three people accused of perpetrating election fraud in Michigan’s 2020 elections have been charged. Paul Egan, writer for the Detriot Free Press, joins the show to discuss the issue.

On tonight’s police body camera segment, the show looks at what happened when police in Indianapolis track down a double homicide suspect to a gas station. Yeadon police Chief Anthony Paparo joins the show to break down the video.

Just a day after lawyers for Alex Murdaugh confirmed the prominent South Carolina lawyer was a person of interest in his wife and son’s murder, Murdaugh is now behind bars on separate charges. Nexstar reporter Riley Benson reports on the latest developments in the case.

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.