Houston police shooting, Stormy Daniels testifies and men sue over women-only workout area

(NewsNation Now) — In Houston, three police officers were shot Thursday after a police chase. Earlier this week, we talked about the horrifying increase in the number of police officers intentionally executed in the line of duty and how little coverage that problem is getting from the national news media.

St. John Barned-Smith, a reporter with the Houston Chronicle, updates us on the Houston shooting. Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin weighs in on the response.

Attorney Clark Brewster, who represents Stormy Daniels, joins the show to discuss her taking the stand at lawyer Michael Avenatti’s trial.

In tonight’s Mediaite segment, we discuss how cable news is reacting to Justice Stephen Breyer’s possible replacement.

Frank Sesno, the director of strategic initiatives at George Washington University’s School of Media & Public Affairs, joins the show to talk about how tech companies should deal with COVID misinformation.

Kevin Barry, a professor at Quinnipiac University School of Law, discusses a case about men suing a gym over a women-only workout area. Barry filed a brief in the case in support of the Connecticut Human Rights Commission who took up the suit on behalf of the two men involved.

In tonight’s bodycam segment, we look at what happens when a man shoots at a school bus driver. Larkin returns to help break down the video.