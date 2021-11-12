Is Trump a Republican lock in 2024? Plus, Cuomo’s transcript, and South African justice

(NewsNation Now) — Could Republicans concede the presidential nomination in 2024 to Donald Trump without a competitive primary? The Bulwark’s Jim Swift visits “Dan Abrams Live” and analyzes comments made by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

WPIX’s Henry Rosoff looks into the transcripts of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and what could come next in the investigation.

The Mediaite Moment segment kicks off with a look at coverage of America’s unpopular vice president, Kamala Harris.

Oscar Pistorius, a South African Olympian who murdered his girlfriend, is up for parole. Podcast host Tim Rohan explains a unique procedure in that country called restorative justice, and what it would mean for Pirtorius.

Tonight’s missing child profile is Leilani Brown, 17, of Florida.

Former Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Sullivan helps Dan break down video of a deputy attacked in California, and how he responded to the situation.