Jury still deliberating in Rittenhouse trial; bodycam captures suspect hiding in trash can

(NewsNation Now) — Day one of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is now in the books. We have some clues from the jurors but, not surprisingly, the nation is still waiting for a verdict. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, who now teaches law at Marquette University, and Daniel Adams, an attorney at the Adams Law Group and a former assistant district attorney for Milwaukee County, help us unpack what’s happening.

As the media obsesses over the Rittenhouse trial, more legal analysts seem to be giving up analysis and just serving as legal advocates. Aidan McLaughlin, the editor-in-chief of Mediaite, weighs in.

Then, the Mediaite Moment segment takes a look at the odd antics of the Rittenhouse trial judge.

Liz Cheney is no longer a member of the Republican Party in Wyoming, at least according to the state’s GOP. Dr. Joe McGinley, state committeeman and former chair of the Natrona County, Wyoming Republican Party, joins us to explain what this means.

And on tonight’s police body camera segment, the show looks at what happened when a suspect tried to hide from police in a trash can. Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the video.

