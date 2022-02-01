Kim Potter sentencing, officers save baby and another holiday?

(NewsNation Now) — Remember Kim Potter? She is the former Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Potter was convicted in December of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. Now, prosecutors want her sentenced well above what the Minnesota sentencing guidelines call for, which is a maximum of 15 years.

Kelly Mitchell, the executive director of the Robina Institute at the University Minnesota School of Law, weighs in. She also previously served as the executive director of the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission. Criminal defense attorney April Preyar also shares her take.

Yuh-Line Niou, a New York State Assembly member, discusses why she thinks the Lunar New Year should be a federal holiday.

The Mediaite moment focuses on Tom Brady’s retirement annoucement.

Nick Gillespie, editor at large for Reason magazine, talks about the possible Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

Cathy Russon, the executive trial producer at Law and Crime Network, discusses the shocking testimony in the Waffle House shooter trial.

In tonight’s “On Scene” segment, New York City officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedny talk about saving a baby after a drunk driver plowed into the child and her mom.