Lawsuit against Snoop Dog, Trevor Noah’s hypocritical comments and Rep. Greene’s flub

(NewsNation Now) — You have likely seen headlines that Snoop Dog is scheduled to perform at this Super Bowl Sunday’s halftime show. You probably saw the headlines that he acquired the Death Row Records label, but did you see the headline that a woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing him of violently sexually assaulting her? It is not the first accusation and somehow, he seems immune from the cancel culture police. Caitlyn Becker, a correspondent for DailyMailTV, weighs in.

John Fugelsang, a comedian and the host of “Tell Me Everything” weekday mornings on SiriusXM’s Progress channel, discusses Trevor Noah’s hypocritical comments about Joe Rogan.

Tonight’s Mediaite moment segment focuses on Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s flub.

Colby Hall, founding editor of Mediaite, talks about the future of CNN.

Josh Gerstein, senior legal affairs reporter for Politico, updates us on Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against The New York Times.

In tonight’s bodycam segment, we are looking at what happens when officers arrive at a scene and find a suspect, with a weapon, standing over a body. Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the video.