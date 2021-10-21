Manhunt for Brian Laundrie is over; conspiracy theories surrounding the case

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — The manhunt for Brian Laundrie is officially over. The FBI confirmed Thursday his remains have been found, but there are still more questions. NewsNation’s Brian Entin has a live report. And NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield, who has been following the Gabby Petito case closely, gives Dan her reaction to the FBI’s latest update.

Plus, former FBI agent Maureen O’Connell talks to us about the conspiracy theories surrounding the case.

Tom Jackman, who covers criminal justice for the Washington Post, joins the show the discuss two lawyers pleading guilty for torching an NYPD vehicle with a Molotov cocktail during Black Lives Matter protests.

Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins the show to break down terrifying moments caught on police body cam. The video shows a man fire at officers after previously shooting three people.

Bradley Moss, an attorney specializing in cases dealing with national security, discusses the House voting to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c on NewsNation.