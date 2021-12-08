Manslaughter trial begins for former officer who killed Daunte Wright; does Chris Cuomo really deserve professional death penalty?

(NewsNation Now) — The trial of former Minnesota police Officer Kim Potter started Wednesday. Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April after seemingly mistaking her handgun for her Taser. Was she criminally negligent or even reckless in confusing the gun for a Taser? Criminal defense attorney Roger Foley and Terri Austin, host and legal analyst on Law & Crime Network, weigh in.

Austin is then joined by criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh to discuss Scott Peterson’s resentencing.

Austin and Eiglarsh also discuss the Jussie Smollett trial.

In tonight’s Mediaite segment, Dan offers his take on the Chris Cuomo being “canceled.”

And on tonight’s police body camera segment, the show looks at what happened when a woman’s boyfriend takes their child and runs. Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the amazing video from Phoenix PD.

