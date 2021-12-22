Media coverage of Jan. 6 investigation, congresswoman carjacked and watching for verdicts

(NewsNation Now) — Tonight, we are looking at how the left-leaning cable news media has been covering the Jan. 6 Capitol riot investigation. We wanted to hear from you, our viewers, about how we can begin looking forward.

Bruce Gordon, a veteran Philadelphia journalist, joins us to discuss U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon being carjacked at gunpoint in the city.

In tonight’s Mediaite Moment, we talk about whether Joy Reid’s latest comments on Fox News crossed the line.

Law and Crime Network anchor Jesse Weber and legal analyst Dina Sayegh Doll weigh in on jury deliberations in the Kim Potter trial.

Adam Klasfield, managing editor of Law and Crime, joins us to talk about Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.

And on tonight’s police body camera segment, we look at what happens when a man harasses neighbors with an assault style weapon. Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the video.