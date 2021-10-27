New information released in ‘Rust’ shooting; Marine vet foils an armed robbery

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — On tonight’s show, we look into investigators initial findings in the fatal movie-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin. Clay Van Sickle, an expert who’s overseen firearm safety on a host of productions, and Jennifer Burrill, the president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, join the show to discuss the latest development.

A damning report finds top management at the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team didn’t act after a coach was accused of sexually assaulting a minor league player. Then, the coach went on to do even worse things at his next job. Mike Stephens, who has been covering this story for Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News, helps us break down the report.

Surveillance footage shows a Marine veteran foiling an armed robbery. James Kilcer, the retired Marine, says the video doesn’t even tell the half of it. We will hear from him on the show.

Jesse Weber, an anchor for Law & Crime, also joins the show to talk about the former child star who played Eddie Munster being accused in a murder case.

