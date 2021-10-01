New poll shows almost half the country would secede, Laundrie’s sister makes news, and a missing Texas teenager

(NewsNation Now) — A new poll shows nearly half of Americans wouldn’t mind splitting the country up as political tensions rise, but that same poll finds near-universal agreement on some basic improvements the country could make. Kyle Kondik, managing editor at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, explains what the study means.

NewsNation reported Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, saw her brother after he returned from a cross-country road trip, despite telling news media earlier she hadn’t. The Times-Independent’s Carter Pape reacts.

Outrage is growing on hazing culture at colleges across the country, and some universities are trying to get rid of Greek life altogether. Georgia College and State University assistant accounting and business law professor Nicholas Creel joins the show to discuss the rising concerns.

Retired Tulsa police lieutenant and former “Live PD” cohost Sean “Sticks” Larkin helps Dan highlight officers who saved a man from the New York City subway tracks.

Each Friday, “Dan Abrams Live” will highlight a missing child. Tonight, a 17-year-old girl from Spring, Texas. Angeline Hartmann, media director for National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, shares what we know.

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c.