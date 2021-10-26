New safety questions surround Alec Baldwin movie set; how police lost Brian Laundrie

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — On tonight’s show, we break down new developments in the fatal shooting involving Alec Baldwin. Clay Van Sickle, an expert who’s overseen firearm safety on a host of productions, joins the show to help us understand what may have gone wrong.

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield has been following the “Rust” movie set shooting closely. She helps us break down the latest updates.

Banfield also weighs in on the Brian Laundrie investigation. We have now learned how police lost track of him.

Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins the show to guide us through body camera footage showing a woman wielding a pick axe and a bat, taunting officers to shoot her.

Plus, Richard Stanek, the now retired sheriff of Hennepin County, Minnesota, home of Minneapolis, talks to us about the rising violent crime in the city as calls continue to defund the police.

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c on NewsNation.

Latest News