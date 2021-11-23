Nordstrom hit by mob of thieves; jury suggests verdict could be close in Arbery trial

(NewsNation Now) — Another premediated, organized mass looting incident at a major retailer Monday night in California. As we previously told you, this is a rapidly growing issue nationwide and only a few in the media are paying much attention. NewsNation’s Nancy Loo joins us live from the scene in Los Angeles with more on how the thieves orchestrated the crime. Retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey weighs in on the trend.

Judge Glenda Hatchett then joins us to discuss the Ahmaud Arbery trial. The jury suggests they are close to wrapping up deliberations, indicating they could have a verdict in the morning.

Then, the Mediaite Moment segment takes a look at how the media is covering gas prices and Biden’s response.

Theresa Payton, a former White House chief information officer, joins us to break down video of a Chinese tennis star who had disappeared before making the appearance on camera.

Dorsey then returns for the police body camera segment. We will see what happened when an officer confronts a suspect at a gas station.

