(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation affiliate KVEO’s Marco Ramirez explains on “Dan Abrams Live” why 450,000 people signed a petition calling for the release of three people accused of killing a man.
Rutgers University journalism professor David Greenberg analyzes the state of American media and its role in civic pride.
The Mediaite moment focuses on Super Bowl ads and how the hype for them has increased over the years.
How should an upcoming Michael Jackson musical treat the accusations of sexual misconduct? “Inside Edition’s” Jim Moret discusses.
Former Federal Highway Administration Administrator Nicole Nason explains the disconnect between state-of-the-art safety technology and a report showing 2021 was the deadliest year on the roads since 2006.
In tonight’s “On Scene,” how officers responded when they learned they had been lured to a home by a fake 911 call.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.
Latest News
- Corporate sponsorships at the Beijing Olympics, White House celebrates jobs report, truckers protest in Ottawa
- Petition to free men accused of murder and media saying the country stinks
- Meet the man who’s wagering $4.5M on the Super Bowl
- Shaky soil threatens rescue of Moroccan boy trapped in well
- Super Bowl parking spots on sale for as high as $5K