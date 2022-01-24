Police shootings, deadly road rage trial and a free pass for shoplifters?

(NewsNation Now) — It’s been a horrifying few days for police officers and their families in New York and Houston. This past weekend, police in those cities were shot in the line of duty. Two officers were killed, another was seriously wounded.

Shootings of police officers are becoming all too common in America. Former Dallas police Chief Renee Hall and retired Tulsa police department Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin weigh in on the disturbing amount of indifference in the media and lack of outrage from the public at large.

Terri Austin, host and legal analyst on the Law & Crime Network, joins the show to discuss the insane deadly road rage trial the national media is mostly ignoring. The reason why you’re not seeing gavel-to-gavel coverage of it, he says: Race.

In tonight’s Mediaite segment, we are looking at highlights from the best football weekend in NFL history.

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, talks about the Supreme Court agreeing to hear a case about race and college admissions.

Rachel Michelin, the president of the California Retailers Association, joins the show to discuss why shoplifters might feel more empowered now.

Then, Larkin returns for our Bodycam segment that shows a man terrorizing a neighborhood in Utah.