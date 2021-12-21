Possible hung jury in the Kim Potter trial; plus, viewers weigh in on the verdict

(NewsNation Now) — There are late-breaking developments in the trial of former Officer Kim Potter. The jury finished its deliberations for the day Tuesday and it looks like we could be heading to a hung jury. Law and Crime Network anchor Jesse Weber and legal analyst Dina Sayegh Doll weigh in.

Then, we hear from you. Viewers weigh in on what they believe the verdict should be in the Potter trial.

In tonight’s Mediaite Moment, we look at what’s going on with Dr. Anthony Fauci and a Fox News host.

Daniel Fienberg, chief TV critic for the Hollywood Reporter, joins us to discuss the show “Succession” and the media hype surrounding it.

And on tonight’s police body camera segment, we look at what happens when an officer gets into a shootout with a suspect during a traffic stop and it spills into a live local news report. Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the video.