Potter found guilty of manslaughter, new allegation against Chris Noth, and a knife-wielding man lunges at police

(NewsNation Now) — Kim Potter was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter. A jury found the former Minnesota police officer, who drew her handgun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop in April where she fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter charges. Law and Crime Network legal analyst Dina Sayegh Doll and civil rights attorney Robert Patillo weigh in on the verdict.

Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin then joins the show to discuss the reaction outside the courtroom after the jury’s conviction was read.

Plus, you, our viewers, weigh in on the verdict.

In tonight’s Mediaite Moment, we do something completely different. We have a wrap of feel good viral video moments from this month.

Joanna Weiss, editor-in-chief of Experience Magazine, then joins the show to discusses the latest disturbing allegations against actor Chris Noth.

And on tonight’s police body camera segment, we look at what happens when a knife-wielding man, accused of threatening his girlfriend, lunges at an officer. Larkin joins us again to break down the video.