Rittenhouse trial waiting game; Chris Christie takes on Donald Trump

(NewsNation Now) — Day two of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is in the books and the waiting game continues. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, who now teaches law at Marquette University, and Wisconsin-based criminal defense attorney Julius Kim weigh in on the latest developments surrounding the jury and judge.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins us live in Kenosha to talk about the media coverage of the Rittenhouse trial.

Michael J. Moore. former U.S. attorney for the middle district of Georgia. helps us break down testimony in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

Then, the Mediaite Moment segment takes a look at what is uniting Fox and CNN.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joins the show and he is not holding back when it comes to his former bestie Donald Trump. Plus, he offers his advice to fellow Republicans.

And on tonight’s police body camera segment, the show looks at what happened when a man drives into a marina and gets stuck inside his car. Incredibly, first responders happened to be nearby with a camera crew. Two of the heroes who saved that man’s life join us live.

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c on NewsNation.