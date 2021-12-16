Search warrant issued for Baldwin’s phone, Trump attacks McConnell, Republican candidates cast doubt on 2020 election

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A search warrant has been issued for actor Alec Baldwin’s phone in the investigation of October’s fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of his Western movie “Rust,” documents filed in a court in Santa Fe, New Mexico showed on Thursday.

Kim Potter’s police chief at the time she shot and killed Daunte Wright testified in her defense at her manslaughter trial on Thursday, calling Potter “a fine officer” and saying he “saw no violation” of policy in Potter’s actions at the scene.

Terri Austin and Brian Buckmire from the Law and Crime network join the show to discuss.

In Thursday’s Mediate Moments, Abrams breaks down a recent debate among Minnesota Republican candidates for governor in which some of them cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Ever since Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) condemned Donald Trump at the close of the former president’s impeachment trial, the relationship between the two has been strained, to put it mildly. But, on Wednesday, the former president took his criticism of the Kentucky senator to a whole new level.

In a statement, Trump torched McConnell for what he deems to be insufficient efforts to fight Democrats on just about anything and everything, including a pair of Democratic spending bills — one of which has been passed, and the other of which is still on the table.

Resident scholar at the University of Virginia Center for Politics Tara Setmayer joins the show to discuss.

The defense began to present its case in the federal sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jefferey Epstein’s longtime confidant and alleged madam. One of the defense’s star witnesses took the stand today. Elizabeth Loftus, a psychologist and so-called “false memory expert,” has testified in hundreds of trials, including a number of high-profile cases involving celebrities like O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. The defense hopes that her testimony might convince the jury that the memories of Epstein’s accusers are unreliable.

Terri Austin and Brian Buckmire weigh in on the trial.

Volusia County, Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Dan Abrams take a closer look at body and dashcam video of the moments an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business in Placentia, California and approached the individual.