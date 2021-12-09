Smollett convicted on charges he staged a racist attack on himself; the war on Christmas delivers a gift for Fox News

(NewsNation Now) — A jury didn’t believe Jussie Smollett. The former “Empire” star was found guilty on five of six felony counts after filing false police reports in connection with a staged hate crime attack that he orchestrated in January of 2019. Terri Austin, host and legal analyst on the Law & Crime Network, and former Georgia judge Glenda Hatchett weigh in on the verdict.
Austin also discusses a case in Texas where a homeowner was acquitted after shooting and killing a police officer at their door.
In tonight’s Mediaite segment, we look at what happened after someone set fire to a Christmas tree outside of Fox News.
Then, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood helps break down body camera footage that shows a suspect shooting at officers who are trying to rescue people from a house on fire.
