Steve Bannon’s potential defense, trans swimmer breaking records and the Apple device that helps thieves steal cars

(NewsNation Now) — Does Steve Bannon have a legal case to defend himself against the contempt of Congress charge he’s facing? Jonathan Shaub, a law professor at the University of Kentucky, thinks he might, and explains.

Lia Thomas is a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who’s smashing records for the women’s team. But is that fair? Transgender activist Dawn Ennis weighs in.

In tonight’s Mediaite moment, Dan highlights the rhetoric we can expect to hear during midterm season.

Reports of car thefts are rising in a Toronto suburb, and police say thieves are planting Apple AirTags on cars they want to grab, then following them and stealing them. The Washington Post’s Heather Kelly talks about the privacy problems with Apple’s trackers.

In this week’s missing child segment, we focus on Samaria Beckett, 14, from Forrest Hills, New York.

In tonight’s police bodycam segment, Ret. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey breaks down video of police responding to a man with a machete at a bus stop.