Stormy Daniels on Avenatti conviction, Palin defamation trial and a radio host gets canceled

(NewsNation Now) — Michael Avenatti was convicted on counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft last week for stealing from his former client Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors alleged that he defrauded Daniels out of nearly $300,000 of her book advance. She joins us live to talk about the verdict.

Adam Klasfeld, the managing editor of Law and Crime, discusses Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against The New York Times.

Tonight’s Mediaite moment segment focuses on state department spokesman Ned Price’s media briefings.

Civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong joins the show to talk about the arrest made for murder in connection with the search that led to the tragic death of Amir Locke in Minneapolis.

Greg Hardwig, a sports enterprise reporter for the Naples Daily News, discusses a radio host being fired for his comments about women’s basketball.

In tonight’s bodycam segment, we are looking at what happens when a suspect threatens officers with a knife. Volusia County, Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood helps us break down the video.