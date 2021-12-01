Supreme Court hints at overturning of Roe v. Wade and the threat of government shutdown looms

(NewsNation Now) — Imagine you’re in a department store, knocking out your holiday shopping when all of a sudden, you hear a loud crash. Dozen of thieves are smashing windows, knocking down doors, grabbing everything in sight while attacking employees and even store security. Sounds terrorizing, doesn’t it? Well, it’s happening across the country. These smash-and-grab thefts are happening in big cities including New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Rachel Michelin, president and CEO of the California Retailers Association, talks about what her state is doing to curb these unprecedented thefts.

The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the most significant abortion case in more than three decades. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, questions whether Mississippi’s near-total ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional. Rachel Rebouche, interim dean at Temple University Beasley School of Law, weighs in on the case.

In tonight’s Mediaite segment, Dan looks at the media’s take on Chris Cuomo being suspended indefinitely from CNN.

Lawmakers have until Friday to fund the federal government or risk a shutdown. A small group of Republican senators said they won’t vote for a measure unless it blocks funding of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses. Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, one of the 13 Republicans to vote for Biden’s infrastructure deal, joins the program to give his take on what it’s like to be a political moderate these days in a divided Congress.

Vicky Ward, New York Times bestselling author and host of the podcast “Chasing Ghislaine,” joins the show to discuss the latest news from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial.

Remember the MSNBC producer who tried to follow a bus transporting jury members from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial? In tonight’s police body camera segment, we take a look at the just-released bodycam footage of the incident.

Dan also previews his “Live PD” special live reunion, which will take place tomorrow. Is there something you have always wanted to ask the “Live PD” cast? You can submit it to our producers by clicking here.

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c on NewsNation.