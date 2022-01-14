(NewsNation Now) — Former California Deputy Attorney General Maggy Krell discusses an underreported element of Super Bowl preparation for the host city — preventing sex trafficking near the stadium.
Peter Greenberg explains the technicality that’s slowing down passport applications and how to avoid getting caught up in it.
Tonight’s Mediaite moment examines a tired political trope: evoking the Nazis.
Legendary broadcaster Ted Koppel discusses why the country is so polarized and the role the media has played in it.
Then, Sean “Sticks” Larken helps break down bodycam video of a quiet residential street turning into the Wild West with a man shooting at police.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.
Latest News
- Bodies found in 1981 identified as missing Texas couple
- TV home renovation turns into costly nightmare
- NJ city residents urged to stay inside as chemical fire burns
- Ted Koppel on polarization, passport slowdown, plus sex trafficking at the Super Bowl
- Pentagon says Russia is prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion, rising murder rates, Biden poll numbers