The real story behind CNN’s dismissal of Chris Cuomo, Jussie Smollett’s testimony and the case against the Crumbley parents

(NewsNation Now) — Chris Cuomo is out at CNN. The network fired its prime time anchor over the weekend. But as the smoke clears from the weekend dismissal, questions remain. Was it over his helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo? Was it because of sexual harassment allegations? Independent journalist Michael Tracey joins “Dan Abrams Live” to sort out the case against Cuomo.

Actor Jussie Smollett of television’s “Empire” testified for more than three hours in the case concerning the allegedly fake assault he organized in January 2019. Law and Crime Network host and attorney Jesse Weber discusses the testimony and whether it will help or hinder Smollett’s defense.

Brian Stelter works for CNN covering media matters, which, amid the machinations of the Cuomo suspension and ultimate termination, has made his work a little complicated. Dan Abrams talks about “The Five Stages of CNN’s Cuomo Coverage” in his “Mediaite Moment” segment.

James and Jennifer Crumbley and their son, alleged Oxford, Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, are currently occupying jail cells as authorities continue to investigate last week’s attack that resulted in four deaths. But should parents be held criminally responsible for the actions of their children? Attorney and former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kurtis T. Wilder joins Abrams to weigh the merits of the case.

Andrzej Sikora, the artist in whose studio James and Jennifer Crumbley were found by police, was questioned by police Monday, after which authorities executed a search warrant on his home. Sikora’s attorney, Clarence Dass, talks about his client and the case against the Crumbleys.

Deputies on patrol in Sacramento County, California, saw an SUV in a store parking lot matching the description of a vehicle used in a string of thefts in the same shopping center. A high-speed chase ensued, leading to a showdown that resulted in the deaths of a deputy and a K-9. In his “Police Cam” segment, Abrams breaks down the incident with retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin.