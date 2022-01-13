The White House’s Fauci issue; Andrew Cuomo’s attorney discusses accusers’ credibility

(NewsNation Now) — The White House appears to have a major Fauci problem. According to a NewsNation poll released Thursday, only about 31% of voters surveyed say they trust the White House’s top medical advisor as a source for information on COVID-19. Philip Wegmann, a White House reporter for RealClearPolitics, and Ryan Grim, the D.C. bureau chief at The Intercept, weigh in.

Harry Litman, a legal affairs columnist at The Opinion Page, joins the show to discuss the Supreme Court striking down Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers.

Then, Rita Galvin, the attorney for former Governor Andrew Cuomo, joins us live in a exclusive interview to discuss information about his accusers.

Tonight’s Mediaite moment segment examines Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent interview that’s getting criticism.

WFLA investigative reporter Walt Buteau breaks down a story he covered about a man faking his own death.

And on tonight’s police body camera segment, we look at the New York City Police Department’s efforts to deescalate a hostage situation. Retired Tulsa police department Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the video.