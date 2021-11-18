Three men on trial for fatally shooting Arbery; is a verdict in the Rittenhouse trial coming soon?

(NewsNation Now) — Two high profile trials are underway right now.

Lawyers for the three defendants in the Ahmaud Arbery trial rested their cases Thursday after prosecutors completed their cross-examination of defendant Travis McMichael. Michael J. Moore, former U.S. attorney for the middle district of Georgia, helps us break down the testimony.

Day three of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is in the books and there is still no verdict. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, who now teaches law at Marquette University, and Daniel Adams, an attorney at the Adams Law Group and a former assistant district attorney for Milwaukee County, help us unpack what could be happening.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins us live in Kenosha to talk about the media coverage of the Rittenhouse trial.

Geske joins us again with criminal defense attorney Phillip Turner to discuss how the media is lumping the two cases together.

Then, the Mediaite Moment segment takes a look at how the media is covering Republican Rep. Paul Gosar being censured.

And on tonight’s police body camera segment, the show looks at what happened when a gunman rampaged through a mobile home park in Illinois. Retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey helps us break down the video.

