Virginia and New Jersey elections; opening statements in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

(NewsNation Now) — All eyes are on Virginia and New Jersey elections. Voters in the states are weighing in on their next governor. NewsNation’s Leland Vittert joins us live with the latest results and what this means in Washington.

Michael Bryant, host of Law & Crime, and Wisconsin based criminal defense attorney Julius Kim weigh in on the opening statements in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused in the shooting of three men in Wisconsin during the summer of 2020 unrest.

Bryant and Kim also discuss Alec Baldwin’s latest response to safety concerns on the “Rust” movie set.

Attorney Jan Ronis also joins the show to discuss the possible political motivations behind former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s charge last week.

Plus, police drone video captures a gunman terrorizing an Oklahoma neighborhood. Hear from the officers involved in tracking down the suspect and evacuating homes.



