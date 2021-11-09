Warning signs ahead of Astroworld concert; police save woman and child during hostage situation

(NewsNation Now) — More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed after the tragic concert crush at the Astroworld festival in Houston left eight people dead. Bill Donahue, legal correspondent for Billboard magazine, joins the show to discuss what went wrong and who might be held accountable.

Dave Aronbenberg, state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, joins us to discuss an appeals court stopping President’s Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate.

Journalist Michael Tracey talks to us about how the legal case against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is crumbling.

Tara Setmayer, a resident scholar at the University of Virginia Center for Politics and a senior adviser for the Lincoln Project, discusses the compromises Congress made to pass the infrastructure bill.

On tonight’s police body camera segment, the show looks at what happened when a man in Austin, Texas broke into a home and held a woman and child hostage. Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the video.

