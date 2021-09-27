NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Monday night, “Dan Abrams Live” premieres on NewsNation. It’s a daily look at the biggest stories through the lens of a lawyer and veteran news analyst.

As a regular feature of the show, Abrams will highlight police work and some of the incredible — and dangerous — situations officers deal with every day.

“Joining NewsNation is a welcome, natural fit for me,” said Abrams, who has been publicly labeled “center-right” by Don Lemon of CNN and “center-left” by Megyn Kelly. “Too much of cable news is polluted by partisanship with shows focused on indoctrinating viewers, unabashedly cheering for one side or another. We are committed to presenting independent-minded analysis and opinion on politics, media, and the most important stories of the day, exposing hypocrisy on all sides, so viewers can make up their own minds. Always fact-based, sometimes surprising, but never agenda-driven — you might call it a cable news show for the rest of us.”

On the first episode, former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano talks about the state of the Southern border.

Tara Setmayer with The Lincoln Project weighs in on whether President Biden’s legislative agenda can get through Congress as factions of the Democratic Party wage war over its scope.

Abrams will examine the public’s confidence in the Supreme Court after a Gallup poll found just 40% of Americans approve of the Court’s decisions.

A traffic stop in Florida turned into a life-or-death situation — and there was a baby in the car. Hear from the deputies involved for the first time anywhere.

Abrams gives his take on what legal trouble could be coming for Brian Laundrie’s family as the manhunt for him continues. Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson joins Abrams for the conversation.

Plus, the debut of the “Mediaite Moment,” which takes a critical look at the news media.

You can stream tonight’s Dan Abrams Live episode at 8/7c in the player above.