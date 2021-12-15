What is in the newly released JFK documents, Fox News hosts hypocrisy and a professor’s hateful comments ignored

(NewsNation Now) — The White House released nearly 1,500 documents Wednesday related to the Kennedy assassination. Jefferson Morely, editor of the “JFK Facts” blog, joins the show to break down what we’ve learned from the new batch of records.

David Grandeau, the former executive director of the New York state commission on lobbying, joins the show to discuss whether former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will have to turn over millions of dollars he made from his memoir to the state.

Fox News hosts are in a tricky spot after texts they sent to Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 attack. In tonight’s Mediaite Moment, Dan shares their response and explains why they can’t have it both ways.

James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, joins the show to talk about an Ohio State University professor using an anti-Semitic slur and not getting fired for it. We have the disturbing video from the class.

OJ Simpson is now officially a truly free man. He was granted an early release from his parole last week related to his conviction for a 2007 armed robbery. The Nevada parole board released him nearly 3 months early from his 4 year parole sentence, but why? Nevada attorney Adrian Lobo weighs in.

In tonight’s bodycam segment, we look at what happens when a suspect crashes into an unmarked police car and then steals it. Chief Anthony Paparo with the Yeadon Borough, Pennsylvania police department joins us to discuss the incredible video.