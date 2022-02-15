What the Durham probe means, Halyna Hutchins’ attorney on lawsuit, and a lying fugitive

(NewsNation Now) — Dan Abrams and former federal prosecutor Ronald Seivert explain the impact of the Durham investigation, and provide a level-headed analysis of what it means.

Brian Panish, attorney for the late Halyna Hutchins, explains the lawsuit filed on behalf of her family against Alec Baldwin.

The Mediaite Moment focuses on how media on all sides of the spectrum are handling the Durham probe.

Attorney Robert Shapiro breaks down the settlement Prince Andrew agreed to in his sexual abuse lawsuit.

Plus, NewsNation affiliate WJTV’s Byron Brown explains how officers handled a killer who injured himself as he broke out of prison — but lied and told police he was in a car accident.

In tonight’s On Scene, a man accused of pistol whipping his father turns the gun on police.