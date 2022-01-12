What’s going on at NPR, what we know about Ray Epps, and more legal woes for Prince Andrew

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Why are so many notable women of color leaving NPR? There are a lot of theories circulating around this. Joanna Weiss, editor-in-chief of “Experience” magazine and Celeste Headlee, contributing editor to Politico, join the show to discuss the issue.

If you watched the Senate Judiciary Hearings on Tuesday, you may have heard the name Ray Epps. Some have claimed Epps is the key to proving that there was a conspiracy from inside the government during the Jan. 6 riot. Philip Bump, national correspondent for the Washington Post, joins us to talk about the latest Epps conspiracy theories.

Tonight’s Mediaite moment examines Novak Djokovic’s visa court case win.

A federal judge Wednesday rejected a request from Prince Andrew to dismiss a lawsuit that accused him of having sex with an underage girl. Andrew, one of Queen Elizabeth II’s sons, was close friends with Jeffery Epstein, who allegedly sexually exploited the girl, Virginia Giuffre. Attorney and legal analyst for Law & Crime Dina Sayegh Dall weighs in with her legal analysis.

And on tonight’s police body camera segment, we look at what happens when an NYPD officer chases a man for a suspended license, and then the suspect pulls what looks like a real handgun on police officers, on a busy highway. Retired Tusla police department Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the video.