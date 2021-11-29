Who started the omicron hype, big city smash-and-grabs, and the Jussie Smollett trial

(NewsNation Now) — The warnings about the omicron variant have some writing it off as overhyped. Dan gives his thoughts on where things stand, and Bethany Mandel, who’s been critical of mainstream news outlets’ coverage of the pandemic, weighs in.

Dr. Ann Rimoin, a UCLA epidemiology professor, examines the medical facts of omicron and what we still need to find out.

In tonight’s Mediaite segment, Dan looks at the two different perspectives Rep. Nancy Mace (R-N.Y.) gave when she discussed omicron on Fox News and CNN.

Dan examines several cases of brazen smash-and-grab crimes in big cities recently. The University of Baltimore’s Dr. Jeffrey Ian Ross examines the trends.

“Law and Crime” host Jesse Weber dives into the Jussie Smollett case as that trial gets underway.

Finally, in the police bodycam segment, Dan and Sean “Sticks” Larkin break down a Phoenix shooting that began as a robbery at a gas station and included the suspect aiming his gun at a family.