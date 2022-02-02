Whoopi suspended from ‘The View,’ Jeff Zucker’s shocking resignation, high school teacher marries student

(NewsNation Now) — “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks after saying the Holocaust was not racially motivated.

Newsweek deputy opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon joins the show to discuss the fallout.

A big city prosecutor under federal indictment claims the only reason she has been indicted is because of her race, and her political efforts fighting for racial justice.

Phillip Turner, a criminal defense attorney out of Chicago and a former federal prosecutor, weighs in on Marilyn Mosby’s claims.

In tonight’s Mediate Moments, Dan takes a look at Jeff Zucker’s shocking resignation from CNN.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three teams in it, saying they had discriminatory hiring practices and that the league is “rife with racism.”

Mike Florio, host of Pro Football Talk Live on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, breaks down the latest developments in the legal battle.

A high school teacher has dodged felony sex charges, and possibly serious jail time, by marrying her student. The case involves a former high school English teacher in Missouri.

Mike Olmstead, an anchor with NewsNation affiliate KODE in Joplin, Missouri, explains the case.