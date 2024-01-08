Submit your questions for Democrats challenging Biden for the nomination

NewsNation is hosting a Democratic Presidential Forum on Friday, January 12, at 9p/8C with three candidates challenging President Joe Biden for his spot on the ticket in this year’s elections.

Host Dan Abrams will sit down with three candidates — Rep. Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson and Cenk Uygur — for a town hall that will also feature video questions from viewers like you.

