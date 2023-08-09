DeSantis a ‘coward’: State attorney suspended before Worrell

(NewsNation) — In a highly controversial move, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell on Wednesday. But this is not the first time the Republican governor has removed a Democratic state attorney.

DeSantis last year removed State Attorney Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Democrat in Tampa, over his signing of pledges that he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as policies about not bringing charges for certain low-level crimes.

Warren joined NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live” to discuss the recent removal of Worrell, calling it an attack on democracy.

“This is an illegal and unconstitutional attack on our democracy by a small and scared man who’s desperate to save his presidential campaign. And the governor is acting like a bully but in reality, he’s a coward who has repeatedly violated the rule of law and the will of the voters in the state of Florida to cover up his own weaknesses,” Warren said.

In 2022, DeSantis suspended Warren, the former Hillsborough County state attorney, for allegedly refusing to prosecute violations of abortion laws. Warren has been fighting to get his job back since.

“The court said without any hesitation, without any equivocation, that the governor broke state and federal law. Now, the court said that it didn’t have the authority to reinstate me, and they called it a state issue,” Warren said.

He also added that is “something that’s pending on appeal. But this is bigger than me and my position. This is bigger than State Attorney Worrell and her position. This is about freedom in the state of Florida. This is about the meaning of our elections and free speech.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.