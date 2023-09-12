Director: ‘Making a Murderer’ rebuttal series is important

(NewsNation) — In a rebuttal to Netflix’s “Making a Murderer,” a new series on DailyWire+ aims to shed new light on the death of Teresa Halbach and the subsequent convictions of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey.

A trailer for the new series says: “You know the Netflix series … but do you know the truth?”

The docuseries is narrated by conservative activist Candace Owens, who said: “Netflix made millions of dollars from Making a Murderer, but the filmmakers left out very important details. Mountains of evidence that you have not seen.”

Shawn Rech, director of “Convicting a Murderer,” told NewsNation host Dan Abrams the series is “really important” for people to see. He said he agreed to the project to try to “preserve the factual television and movie market.”

Rech said Owens added a layer of commentary to the series that not many platforms wanted to pick up.

“Quite frankly, we were being blackballed so badly because everybody was so afraid of Netflix that we’re really fortunate the Daily Wire took this one, and Candace was the talent who chose to take it on herself,” Rech said.

Rech added that he was “comfortable” with Owens delivering the series’ message.

“I just don’t see this as a political film. I see this as a film about culture and ethics,” Rech said.

DailyWire+ released the first episode of the docuseries “An Unraveling Narrative” on YouTube. It has been viewed 1.9 million times.