Elon Musk buys Twitter: How will he run it?

(NewsNation) — It’s official. Elon Musk has finalized a deal to buy Twitter for about $44 billion.

This comes as some longtime Twitter users threaten to leave the platform since Musk wants to address what he calls free speech issues on the outlet.

While appearing on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” Lauren Hirsch, a reporter for The New York Times, and Colby Hall, founding editor of Mediaite, weighed in on the uncertainties surrounding the deal and what kind of business they think Musk may run when he takes ownershpi of Twitter.