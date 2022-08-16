FBI investigation leads to indictment of former congressman

(NewsNation) — An FBI investigation is leading to the indictment of a former U.S. congressman.

The indictment alleges that former California representative TJ Cox solicited and stole more than $1.7 million to “fund and reimburse family members and associates for donations to his campaign.”

The California Democrat faces 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud and one count of campaign contribution fraud.

News of the indictment comes as the FBI and federal law enforcement are under fire for the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

In the video above, NewsNation host Dan Abrams analyzes media coverage of different investigations into politicians from opposing political parties.