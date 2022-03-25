(NewsNation) — A new Florida bill would set aside $300,000 a year for retired K-9 veterinary care, covering everything from vaccinations to surgeries and annual examinations.

The bill would provide up to $1,500 a year per K-9 and is expected to help smaller police departments that may not have the funding to cover additional veterinary costs.

“What you realize is that K-9s and these law enforcement dogs have abilities that far exceed human capabilities, as well as a lot of the technology that we have,” the bill’s sponsor, Florida state Sen. Bobby Powell, D-Palm Beach County, told “Dan Abrams Live” on Friday.

Senate Bill 226, “Care for Retired Police Dogs Program Act,” passed unanimously in the Florida House and Senate. Now the bill heads to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.

The funding will come as welcome relief for K-9 handlers, who often adopt and care for their police dogs in retirement. Right now, those handlers pay out of pocket for food and trips to the vet, so SB 226 will help ease that burden.

“We’re excited for the support that we got in both the House and the Senate in the legislature this year because we do support our police officers,” said Sen. Powell.

Police K-9s often face as much danger, if not more, than their human partners. In September, two Florida police dogs were shot while pursuing a carjacking suspect.

“There is no doubt that K-9 Ax and K-9 Endo took bullets that were meant for my deputies,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at the time.

Photos posted by the Sheriff’s Office on Twitter showed the dogs hurt in the paw, lower jaw and face. After multiple surgeries, both dogs are back on their feet.