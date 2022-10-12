Former governor of New York now feels unsafe in NYC

(NewsNation) — Former New York State Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, says that for the first time in many decades, he feels “unsafe” in New York City, where he has lived his entire life.

The city’s overall crime index increased by more than 15 percent last month when compared to September of last year. Specifically, the New York Police Department’s sixth precinct has seen crime skyrocket. It’s up 80 percent, fueled by a 103 percent increase in grand larceny and shoplifting.

Paterson is now calling on lawmakers to discuss workable and sensible ways to fight crime. In the video above, Paterson speaks about the idea of giving judges more discretion to assess the dangerousness of a defendant.