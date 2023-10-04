Former manager: Arrest of Shakur’s alleged killer no surprise

(NewsNation) — Tupac Shakur’s first manager, Leila Steinberg, joined NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live” on Wednesday to discuss the arrest of the man prosecutors say masterminded the 1996 killing of the famed rapper in Las Vegas.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, a self-described gang member, was arrested at his Henderson, Nevada, home last Friday.

A few hours later, a grand jury indictment was unsealed in Clark County District Court charging him with murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

“I don’t think any of us that are close to Tupac or understood the complications and dynamics of this case are surprised,” Steinberg said of the arrest.

The Sept. 7, 1996 shooting, at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a block off the Las Vegas Strip, followed a fight earlier in the night, according to reports. In the hours before the murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang and Davis’ nephew.

“Justice can take a long time,” Steinberg said, stating that her father was a criminal defense attorney for years.

“He always said 85% of convictions are because people open their mouths; they tell on themselves,” Steinberg said. “And here we are.”

Davis has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he provided the gun used in the drive-by shooting.

“He told on himself,” Steinberg said.

She said the people around Tupac definitely knew that there was some kind of a connection to gangs in L.A. and questioned the accountability of the justice system.

“We definitely have looked at everything from police transparency, that this case was in a city that has more surveillance than you can imagine next to London,” she said. “How could something on such a public street with so much going on still have taken 27 years?”

Steinberg emphasized the many layers of the conversation.

“I think we will be talking about it for years,” she said.