Former RNC chair’s warning for Republicans

(NewsNation Now) — A former head of the Republican National Committee says today’s political parties are ignoring the middle class. Not the financial middle class — the political one.

“I have absolutely no desire nor inclination to abandon my party,” former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot said Thursday on “Dan Abrams Live.” “I’ve been a part of it for many decades. I just think that they have been captured by notions that they think are the currency of the day, and I believe the majority of the American people don’t see it that way.”

Racicot published an open letter to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel criticizing the censure of Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. The committee’s resolution accused them of advancing the Democratic Party’s agenda by serving on the House Committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In the open letter, Racicot said it was a legal commission in which the lawmakers had a right to participate. He warned the party’s rebuke of Cheney and Kinzinger would turn people off.

“Many intensely loyal Republicans, more polite and less dangerous than those who breached the Capitol, are, in larger and larger numbers, quietly but persistently looking for alternatives in the form of political movements and candidates of conscience, character, conviction and courage,” Racicot wrote.

Last week, McDaniel said in a Fox News interview that she welcomes disagreement, but participating on the committee was a “step too far.”

Racicot said the censure was “unsupported by any evidence whatsoever” and believes it could be a “grave mistake” for the party.

He joins a chorus, including Abrams, who believe current political discourse may be too extreme.

“I’m not complaining about just Republicans,” Racicot said. “I’m talking about what we’re doing in this nation with our political affairs and our deliberations.”