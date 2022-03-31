This story contains details of a graphic nature that might be shocking to some readers.

(NewsNation) — In 2018, the world was shocked by the case of the Turpin family. A total of 13 siblings, aged 2 to 29, had been kept in filthy conditions and tortured for more than a decade by their parents.

And now, as it turns out, even after their escape from a “house of horrors,” the nightmare didn’t end for some of the Turpin siblings.

A foster father who was tasked with caring for the five youngest Turpin siblings has been charged with molesting two of the sisters more than 50 times. Marcelino Olguin is facing six counts of torture and seven counts of child abuse; his wife Rosa and his daughter Lennys allegedly aided Olguin in these abuses.

The Olguins also allegedly abused other foster children who were under their supervision. One girl, who was not a Turpin, was allegedly given sleeping pills and then forced to stand while water was sprayed in her face and a bell was rung in her ear so she could not fall asleep.

Dan Abrams, host of NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,’ expressed shock and dismay Thursday that the foster care system essentially allowed the Turpin siblings to be re-victimized.

“I would hope that this would be the kind of case that leads to a change in how foster care works. … Are you joking? In this situation, with these kids who’d been through this? They allowed this to happen with a foster family? I mean, there has got to be a way to fundamentally alter the foster care system.”

Law and Crime host Jesse Weber offered a pessimistic response.

“Unfortunately, I think you have more faith in it. Because I’ve covered a number of cases where it’s foster parents and we keep having that conversation,” Weber said. “I tell you, when I first heard about this, at first I thought it was more allegations against the Turpins. I was shocked to see that it’s the family that they’re now staying with. … It’s clearly a problem.”