Giuliani on Trump indictment: ‘This is a ridiculous case’

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to face a historic arraignment Tuesday regarding alleged hush money payments.

A grand jury voted to indict Trump last Thursday, but the specific charges have not been released. The indictment will likely be unsealed Tuesday, revealing more details surrounding the case that Trump’s one-time attorney, Rudy Giuliani, calls “ridiculous.”

“This is a ridiculous case to bring,” Giuliani told NewsNation host Dan Abrams.

According to reports, Giuliani may face legal liability for allegedly spreading false claims about the 2020 election, and the former mayor of New York has been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal charges by the House Jan. 6 committee.

Giuliani claims Trump’s alleged six-figure hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal were not exclusively political and were made with the intention to keep Trump’s family from being embarrassed. Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.

“If he (Trump) is not telling the truth about that, that’s not a crime. It’s not under oath. It’s not perjury,” Giuliani said.

Ultimately, Giuliani believes the Manhattan case against Trump will be dropped.

“I think, Dan, it’s going to be dismissed,” Giuliani told Abrams. “I think it’s not going to ever get to trial. I think there are too many legal hurdles to overcome.”

The former president is expected to enter a not guilty plea and fight any charges against him. Following his arraignment, Trump will return to Mar-a-Lago to deliver a primetime speech for the first time since his indictment.