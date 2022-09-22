Good Samaritan stops possible shooting at Texas high school game

(NewsNation) — The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office got a tip they considered a credible threat to a Texas high school homecoming football game. It was described as someone “with the intent of utilizing a firearm which he had obtained earlier.”

An alert good Samaritan reported that someone with a gun was going to the high school with the intent of causing violence. Within 43 minutes, authorities stopped the suspect’s car — which contained an AR-15 platform pistol — as it neared the stadium’s entrance.

Police suspect that 18-year-olds Brandon Gibson and Isaac Cooper were planning a shooting during the Everman High School homecoming game Friday night. They also detained a 14-year-old who has since been released to his parents.

Gibson and Cooper have both been charged with felony unlawful carrying of a firearm where it’s banned, making a terroristic threat and child endangerment. Other charges could be added.

While appearing on “Dan Abrams Live” on Thursday night, Sheriff Bill Waybourn said he believes the possible shooting was thwarted due to community trust.

“Community trust. That’s exactly what we saw. A very, very good source called in and said this was unfolding,” Waybourn said.

In the video above, Waybourn explains what happened from his perspective.